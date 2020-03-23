After Air India, IndiGo Claims 'employees Being Ostracized' Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Even as the country appreciated and applauded officials working amid the Coronavirus pandemic, commercial airlines IndiGo on Monday stated that some of its employees have been ostracized from their communities due to their line of duty and travel history. In an official statement released on Monday, the airlines stated that it has been following all the advisories issued by the DGCA and has also been taking all precautions, yet, its employees are being ostracized.

"Our operational crew, in all areas, play an equally important role to keep vital services intact. Our colleagues have been working selflessly to serve the country at this critical juncture. Our employees have been the front-runners in bringing our citizens back to the country and enabling them to reach their hometowns even during restricted movements. Please support our operating colleagues in such a difficult time," the statement read.

Domestic flights suspended

In a massive move to cut down people's movement, the Centre on Monday has announced that all domestic scheduled commercial airlines shall cease operations with effect from the midnight that is 23:59 hours IST on Tuesday - 24/3/2020. Moreover, Airlines have to plan operations so as to land at their destination before 2359 hours on 24 March. The restrictions shall not apply to solely cargo-carrying flights.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 415 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 89. Seven deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and shut down over 75 districts across the nation.

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, Delhi, Kerala, Jammu - Kashmir declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings.

