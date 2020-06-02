Indore Discontinues Free Ration Distribution Services Citing 'Unlock-1' Resumptions

As the Centre has announced the easing of lockdown protocol to a maximum extent with the resumption of almost all the services and economic activities, Municipal Corporation of Indore has decided to stop the distribution of free ration to the needy, which had commenced in March when COVID-induced lockdown was put in place.

Municipal Commissioner, Pratibha Pal said, "We distributed 21-22 lakh packets. Now industrial activities are resuming, PDS shops are opening and unlock 1 has begun, so it's not needed."

"Since March, Municipal Corporation has distributed ration to thousands of needy. By the end of May, more than 21 lakh ration kits have been distributed," she added.

MP: Indore Municipal Corporation is stopping distribution of free ration that had started in March amid lockdown. Municipal Commissioner says "We distributed 21-22 Lakh packets. Now industrial activities resuming, PDS shops opening&unlock 1 has begun, so it's not needed."(01.06) pic.twitter.com/FoVrd3OYNx — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020

Lockdown 5.0 and Unlock 1.0

The Centre on May 30 announced the relaxation of the lockdown restrictions, to a maximum possible extent calling it as 'Unlock 1'. Though the lockdown has been extended to June 30, the Centre has allowed almost all the economic activities to resume operations, except the red zones which are still witnessing a higher number of COVID-19 cases. However, the onus to implement relaxations has been put on state governments considering the prevalent COVID-19 situation in their respective states. The guidelines issued on Saturday will be effective till June 30 and the first phase is set to have an economic focus. Also, the restrictions of lockdown in containment zones and hotspot areas will remain in effect till June 30.