Infosys Social Science Prize 2020 Is For Economics; Jury's Kaushik Basu Asks 'guess Who?'

The jury work for the 'Infosys Social Science Prize 2020' is completed, announced Cornell University Economics professor and former Chief Economist of World Bank, Kaushik Basu. He added that this year's Infosys Prize is for Economics and any Indian economist or person, under the age of 55 years, who has done 'path-breaking work' or contributed majorly to the sector is eligible for the prize. Kaushik Basu is co-chairing the jury for the 2020 Infosys Prize in the Social Science sector.

The jury work for Infosys Social Science Prize 2020 is done. This year’s prize is for Economics. Indian economists who have done pathbreaking work or anyone who has made major contributions to understanding India (below age 55) is eligible. Try guessing who the winner is. — Kaushik Basu (@kaushikcbasu) November 2, 2020

Here's a list of winners of the 11th Infosys Prize 2019:

Infosys Engineering and Computer Science Prize 2019 - Sunita Sarawagi, Institute Chair Professor for Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Bombay

Infosys Humanities Prize 2019 - Manu V. Devadevan, Assistant Professor, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Mandi

Infosys Life Sciences Prize 2019 - Manjula Reddy, Chief Scientist, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad

Infosys Mathematical Sciences Prize 2019 - Siddhartha Mishra, Professor, Department of Mathematics at ETH Zürich

Infosys Physical Sciences Prize 2019 - G. Mugesh, Professor, Department of Inorganic and Physical Chemistry, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru

Infosys Social Sciences Prize 2019 - Anand Pandian, Professor, Department of Anthropology, Krieger School of Arts & Sciences, Johns Hopkins University

Infosys Prize

Infosys Prize is an annual award given to scientists, researchers, engineers as well as social scientists of Indian origin for their research and contribution to the sectors. This award is given by the Infosys Science Foundation and has been ranked among one of the highest monetary awards given to recognize research in India. Under each category of the prize, a gold medal, a citation certificate, as well as a prize amount of $100,000 is given, which is 'tax-free' in India.

Infosys Science Foundation and National Institute of Advanced Studies jointly awarded this prize for mathematics in 2008. In 2009, three more categories - Life Sciences, Physical Sciences and Social Sciences were added besides Mathematical Sciences. In the following year, 2010, Engineering and Computer Science were also added and in 2012, Humanities gained recognition as the sixth category in the Infosys Prize.

