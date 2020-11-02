Infosys Social Science Prize 2020 Is For Economics; Jury's Kaushik Basu Asks 'guess Who?'

Quick links:
The jury work for the 'Infosys Social Science Prize 2020' is completed, announced Cornell University Economics professor and former Chief Economist of World Bank, Kaushik Basu. He added that this year's Infosys Prize is for Economics and any Indian economist or person, under the age of 55 years, who has done 'path-breaking work' or contributed majorly to the sector is eligible for the prize. Kaushik Basu is co-chairing the jury for the 2020 Infosys Prize in the Social Science sector.
The jury work for Infosys Social Science Prize 2020 is done. This year’s prize is for Economics. Indian economists who have done pathbreaking work or anyone who has made major contributions to understanding India (below age 55) is eligible. Try guessing who the winner is.— Kaushik Basu (@kaushikcbasu) November 2, 2020
Read | Infosys Announces Salary Hikes & Promotions From 2021 Following Massive Q2F21 Gains
Read | MS Dhoni And Infosys Have THIS Remarkable Similarity As Per Narayana Murthy
Read | Infosys Slaps Rs 2 Lakh Fine On Independent Director Bobby Parikh For 'inadvertent Trade'
Infosys Prize is an annual award given to scientists, researchers, engineers as well as social scientists of Indian origin for their research and contribution to the sectors. This award is given by the Infosys Science Foundation and has been ranked among one of the highest monetary awards given to recognize research in India. Under each category of the prize, a gold medal, a citation certificate, as well as a prize amount of $100,000 is given, which is 'tax-free' in India.
Read | Sensex Jumps Over 200 Pts In Early Trade; Nifty Tops 11,950
Infosys Science Foundation and National Institute of Advanced Studies jointly awarded this prize for mathematics in 2008. In 2009, three more categories - Life Sciences, Physical Sciences and Social Sciences were added besides Mathematical Sciences. In the following year, 2010, Engineering and Computer Science were also added and in 2012, Humanities gained recognition as the sixth category in the Infosys Prize.
Read | 'That's What I Do': Barack Obama Shoots A Perfect Three-pointer On Biden Campaign Trail