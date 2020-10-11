Indian Navy Ships Sahyadri And Kora Adjudged 'Best Ships' In Fleet Award Function 2020

Indian Navy organised the Fleet Award Function (FAF) at Visakhapatnam this year to mark the successful performance of the Operational Cycle of the Eastern Fleet on Friday, October 10. According to the reports, FAF 2020 was hosted by Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, NM Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, and the Chief Guest for the event was Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC).

16 trophies awarded

The Fleet Award Function is held every year to mark the resilience and perseverance of Indian Navy personnel appointed onboard ships of ‘Poorvi Beda’ or colloquially called the ‘Sword Arm’ of ENC. At the event, the Fleet Operations Officer presented the Annual Report of activities and achievements of the Fleet for 01 Apr 19 to 31 Mar 20.

The year was marked with relentless operations and prolonged deployments further upgrading the range of the Eastern Fleet ships, notwithstanding the COVID-19. The occasion was a commendable affirmation of the ships which under the Operation ‘Samudra Setu’ successfully rescued Indian Diaspora from nations across the world at an unprecedented scale in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per reports, a total of 16 trophies were awarded in recognition of excellence in different operational verticals. The most coveted trophies of Best Ship were awarded to INS Sahyadri amongst Capital ships and INS Kora amongst Corvettes and similar classes of ships. INS Airavat and INS Kiltan together lifted the 'Best Spirited Ship' award for their unstoppable "spirit and grit" whilst undertaking a plethora of challenging missions.

