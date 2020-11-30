Intensive Aerial, Coastal & Surface Search In Progress To Locate Cdr Nishant: Indian Navy

Intensive aerial, coastal and surface operations have been launched by the Indian Navy to locate missing Cdr Nishant Singh, the Indian Navy said in a statement on Monday. Sharing the latest update, Indian Navy's official Twitter handle announced that seabed mapping was being used by divers to locate Cdr Nishant Singh near the wreckage site adding that specialised equipment was being used in this regard.

"Intensive aerial, coastal & surface search by Indian Navy ships and aircraft is in progress to locate the second pilot. Underwater search by divers and seabed mapping using specialised equipment in the vicinity of primary wreckage of MiG-29K is being undertaken," the Indian Navy said in a statement.

Earlier the Indian Navy had said that it had located some of the debris of the aircraft including landing gear, turbocharger, fuel tank engine and wing engine cowling during its search operations. The Navy has deployed 9 warships and 14 aircraft along with the Fast Interceptor Craft to recover missing Cdr Nishant Singh.

The trainer aircraft had crashed around 5 pm on Thursday in the Arabian Sea after it ditched off Goa. The fighter jet was flying back to its base INS Hansa from the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya when the incident took place. One pilot was safely recovered from the crash, while the search for Cdr Nishant Singh continues. An enquiry to investigate the incident has also been ordered, as per a spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence.

The MiG-29, which is manufactured by Russia, has had an uneasy history in India, having been crashed on two occasions previously, one earlier this year in Goa after it was hit by birds.

