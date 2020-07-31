Latest News: Air India Runs 2,800 Flights; Ankita Speaks Up; Trump Confused On Poll Delay

Air India operates over 2,800 flights worldwide

Air India has operated over 2,800 flights and flew over 3 lakh passengers across the world so far under the Vande Bharat Mission amid the coronavirus outbreak. The fifth phase of the Government's 'Vande Bharat' mission will commence early next month on August 1.

#FlyAI : Air India under Vande Bharat Mission Operated more than 2800 flights and flown more than 3 lakh , 80 thousand passengers world wide till now. pic.twitter.com/dlDpPQloQU — Air India (@airindiain) July 30, 2020

Digvijaya Singh says ‘no need to panic over buying of MLAs’

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, in which the Congress has alleged that the BJP is trying to topple the state government by buying MLAs, senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on July 31 said that it is "natural" for the Congress to be worried over the purchase of MLAs, but "there is no need to panic".

विधायकों की ख़रीद पर कॉंग्रेस को चिंतित होना स्वाभाविक है, पर घबराने की ज़रूरत नहीं है।



लोग चाहे मुट्ठी भर हों,

लेकिन संकल्पवान हों,

अपने लक्ष्य में दृढ़ आस्था हो,

वे इतिहास को भी बदल सकते हैं...



~महात्मा गाँधी



हॉट लाइन के सौजन्य से — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) July 31, 2020

ABVP supports NEP 2020, explains the merits

ABVP came out strongly in support of the National Education Policy 2020 recently. In a statement to Republic Media Network, the organisation's General Secretary stated the merits of adopting this new system.

New Education Policy is long awaited demand of ABVP.

We are very assured that this NEP will bring a positive transformation in the education sector. The far reaching changes will build a healthy atmosphere & empower students for a brighter future.#NEPForBharat pic.twitter.com/DK3CuJaArZ — Nagraj Reddy (@NReddy22) July 30, 2020

Objective of NEP 2020 is to implement the 'agenda of RSS'

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday that the main objective of National Education Policy 2020 is to implement the 'agenda of RSS'. A government which is destroying social amity, cultural values and the principles of the Constitution, and not learning any lessons, can achieve nothing by changing the education policy or the name of a ministry, he said. According to Yadav, "Nothing will happen with this".

Ankita Lokhande hurt by people's “random versions” of Sushant Singh Rajput

Expressing her displeasure over people "portraying" Sushant Singh Rajput in their own way, actor Ankita Lokhande broke silence for the first time in an exclusive interview with Republic TV and said that she is hurt by people giving their own versions of the deceased actor. In an interview with Republic TV editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, "It's a very sad thing when people make up stories to portray him in their way. Do you even know who was Sushant?"

Rhea Chakraborty likely to seek urgent SC hearing

After Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty claimed her innocence in Sushant Sigh Rajput's mysterious death case before the Supreme Court in her petition and demanded the case be transferred from Patna to Mumbai, sources said that her lawyers are likely to seek an urgent hearing from the apex court on Friday.

China send long-range bomber planes over South China Sea

Amid the ongoing tensions at the South China Sea and soaring US-China tensions, China claimed on Thursday that it has sent long-range bombers over the South China Sea for aerial drills. Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang reportedly said that the exercises included nighttime takeoffs and landings, and targeted long-range attacks.

Donald Trump's mixed reaction over US elections

After loudly calling for a delay in the US elections, US President Donald Trump said he doesn't want to postpone the November presidential elections. Previously he expressed mistrust in the mail-in voting system and said it would be 'fraudulent' and 'inaccurate'. However, then he said, "I don't want to delay. I want to have the election. But I also don't want to have to wait for three months and then find out that the ballots are all missing and the election doesn't mean anything".

Michelle and Barack Obama discuss array of topics in new podcast

Michelle Obama has launched a new podcast with husband and former US President, Barack Obama as her first guest. In the premiere episode, the former US first couple shared a candid conversation about community building, the love that powers relationships, and their life after White House. They also touched upon other issues including the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.

So excited for you to hear the first episode of The #MichelleObamaPodcast with @BarackObama! I wanted to start this season off by discussing our relationship with our community and our country. I hope you'll tune in on @Spotify: https://t.co/iEjVDPIxEs. pic.twitter.com/9svSKNHRZ0 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 29, 2020

Tokyo Olympics could witness 'limited spectators' in 2021

Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshiro Muto has said that the now postponed Olympics and Paralympics could be held in front of "a limited number of spectators" in 2021 because of the coronavirus situation in the world.

