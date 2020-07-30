Kolkata Extends Ban On Domestic Flights From 6 Cities Including Mumbai, Delhi Till Aug 15

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Mamata Banerjee-led government has extended the ban on domestic flights from 6 cities till August 15. These cities include Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad. The Bengal state government earlier imposed a restriction on domestic flights from July 6 to 19, which was extended further.

Bengal has allowed domestic flights in Kolkata from May 29, soon after nationwide services were resumed. The government has mandated that all passengers must submit a self-declaration form stating that they had not tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two months.

The total number of COVID-19 infections in Bengal has reached 19652, while the recoveries have reached 44116. The death toll due to the virus has reached 1490 in the state.

In June, state chief secretary Rajiva Sinha wrote to the civil aviation secretary, PS Kharola, urging him to stop domestic flights from high prevalence places to Kolkata. "West Bengal is witnessing a steep rise in cases... Accordingly, I request you not to schedule any flight to Kolkata or Bagdogra from high prevalence places viz. Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai, Indore, Ahmedabad, and Surat for two weeks from July," Sinha said.

Bi-weekly lockdown extended

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that, as per the bi-weekly lockdown adopted, will be extended in the state till August 31. The TMC supremo informed that the bi-weekly lockdown will be in effect on the following dates: August 2, 5, 8, 9, 16, 17, 23, 24, and 30. Apart from this, she added that till August 31 a complete lockdown will be observed on Sundays. Banerjee highlighted that in view of Raksha Bandhan and Bakri Eid, there will be a complete relaxation across the state.

The aforementioned lockdown is in addition to the broad-based lockdown in containment zones. The total tally of Coronavirus cases in the state has reached 19502 while 39917 have recovered from the infection. The state has also witnessed 1411 deaths due to COVID-19. Mamata Banerjee also advocated for toned down Independence Day celebrations in the state.

