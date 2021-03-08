International Women's Day: Kishan Reddy Says Centre Mulling Amendment To CrPC, IPC Laws

While addressing a gathering of women entrepreneurs at Hitex, Madhapur in Hyderabad on Sunday, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said that the Centre is working to bring a new Criminal Code (CrPC) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to make them in tune with the modern needs and help "strengthen laws for the protection of women" in the country. He said that women safety is of paramount importance to the Modi government.

MoS Kishan Reddy: 'Govt may amend CrPC & IPC'

MoS G Kishan Reddy said, "We will go to any extent to ensure women's safety. We need an effective IPC and CrPC law for effective control of crime. We need to instil fear of the law."

Stating that the Union Ministry has thought about bringing sweeping changes to suit the needs of the current day scenario, Reddy said that the Ministry has been talking to the cross-section of the people and consulting many experts to change the IPS and CrPC. He further said that once the opinion is sought and firmed up on the matter then the amendments will be put up for the Cabinet's approval and subsequently tabled in Parliament.

Informing that the government is recording the data of people involved in harassing women, the MoS Kishan Reddy said that it has also come out with an alert system of cases of heinous crimes against women when their hearings get adjourned. "Such alerts will be made available via an online portal of the Home Ministry for public information," he added.

