'For Body And Soul Of Warrior': BSF Perform Yogasanas On International Yoga Day

As the world celebrated the International Yoga Day on June 21, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel also joined the celebration and performed yogasanas. BSF took to Twitter to put out a video of the personnel performing yogasanas in different locations across the country. BSF has also endorsed the theme of this year 'Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family' given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this year's International Yoga Day.

6th International Yoga Day - Yoga at home, Yoga with family

Our borders are our home, our troops are our family.

6th International Yoga Day - Yoga at home, Yoga with family

Our borders are our home, our troops are our family.

Join our bordermen as we observe International Yoga Day.

"Yoga is the dance of every cell with the music of every breath that creates inner serenity and harmony."



Yoga for the body and soul of a warrior.



Yoga for the body and soul of a warrior.

International Yoga Day 2020.

PM Modi's address on Yoga Day

On the occasion of International Yoga Day on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation extended his greetings and said this day is a day of solidarity and universal brotherhood. He said that Yoga enhances "our quest for a healthier planet" and it has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity. "It does not discriminate. It goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and nations. Anybody can embrace Yoga," PM Modi said.

In his address, PM Modi elaborated on the theme 'Yoga at home, Yoga with family' as he stressed on the benefits of Yoga amid the COVID-19 health crisis. He said COVID-19 attacks the respiratory system, but Yoga exercises have the qualities to strengthen the respiratory system and build immunity to combat COVID-19, besides having a healthier lifestyle.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind also performed Yoga postures and encouraged the citizens of India to perform the ancient exercises for a healthier lifestyle, calling Yoga a gift from India to the world.

International Yoga Day

The entire world celebrated the 6th International Yoga Day. People across the globe removed their Yoga mats and performed Yoga on Sunday for a healthy lifestyle and holistic life. Several political leaders, Bollywood actors, and international leaders also urged people to perform Yoga on a consistent basis for a healthy lifestyle. However, as the world is ridden with Coronavirus, mass gatherings have been cancelled to prevent the spread of the virus and people are performing Yoga from their homes. Just as every other activity, Yoga is also going digital.

International Yoga Day was first started on June 21, 2015, celebrated in New Delhi. Dignitaries from 84 countries and nearly 36,000 people gathered at Rajpath to celebrate the day. PM Modi had suggested the idea of Yoga day in his 2014 UNGA speech, after which the United Nations General Assembly drafted a resolution that was titled International Yoga Day on October 14, 2014. The draft proposed humongous support across the world and 21 June was selected as the International Yoga Day.

