What Is Yoga? On Yoga Day 2020, PM Modi References Bhagavad Gita To Offer Simple Answer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on International Yoga Day on Sunday put the significance and efficacy of Yoga into context by referring to a quote of Lord Krishna from the holy Bhagavad Gita. Explaining the quote PM Modi said 'Efficiency in Action is Yoga'. He further said that Yoga enhances 'our quest for a healthier planet' and it has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity. "It does not discriminate. It goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and nations anybody can embrace Yoga," PM Modi said.

गीता में भगवान कृष्ण ने योग की व्याख्या करते हुए कहा है-

‘योगः कर्मसु कौशलम्’

अर्थात्, कर्म की कुशलता ही योग है।

Efficiency in Action is Yoga: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 21, 2020

Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet.

It has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity.

It does not discriminate.

It goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and nations.

Anybody can embrace Yoga: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 21, 2020

The Prime Minister also revealed the theme for this year's International Yoga day- 'yoga at home, yoga with family'. The theme focuses on staying away from social gatherings owing to the dangers of the COVID pandemic. PM urged the citizens to perform yoga from home with their families. He also elaborated on the positives of performing yoga, its effect on boosting one's immunity system, and its need at the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch PM Narendra Modi's Full address here:

Greetings on #YogaDay! Sharing my remarks on this special occasion. https://t.co/8eIrBklnLI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2020

About International Yoga Day

The idea of celebrating International Yoga Day was first suggested by PM Narendra Modi in his 2014 UNGA speech. Followed by the propositions, the United Nations General Assembly drafted a resolution that was titled International Yoga Day on October 14, 2014. The draft proposed humongous support across the world and 21 June was selected as the International Yoga Day.

International Yoga Day was first observed across the world on June 21, 2015 and in India, the Ministry of AYUSH helped set up the event that included PM Modi, several dignitaries that arrived from about 84 countries and around 35, 985 people who celebrated the day at Rajpath, New Delhi. Around 21 yoga asanas were performed for about 35 minutes.

