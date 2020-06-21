'Yoga Keeps Body Fit, Mind Serene': President Kovind Extols Yoga Benefits Amid COVID-19

On the occasion of International Yoga Day which falls on June 21 every year, President of India Ram Nath Kovind was also seen performing Yoga postures and encouraging the citizens of India to perform the ancient exercise for a healthier lifestyle especially in the times of COVID-19.

"Happy International Yoga Day to all! The ancient science of Yoga is India's invaluable gift to humanity. I am happy that more and more people are adopting Yoga in life. Amidst the struggle and tension, especially in this phase of Covid-19, practising Yoga will be helpful in keeping the body healthy and the mind calm," a rough translation of what the president tweeted in Hindi.

In another Tweet, the president said, "ancient science of Yoga is India’s great gift to the world."

International Yoga Day amid COVID-19

The entire world is celebrating the 6th International Yoga Day, largely from home as it garners an increased significance given the Covid crisis. People across the globe removed their Yoga mats and performed Yoga on Sunday for a healthy lifestyle and holistic life. Several political leaders, Bollywood actors, and international leaders also urged people to perform Yoga on a consistent basis for a healthy lifestyle. Just as every other activity, Yoga is also going digital.

PM Modi in his address on Yoga day elaborated on the theme 'Yoga and home, Yoga with family' as he stressed on the benefits of Yoga amid the COVID-19 health crisis. He said COVID-19 attacks the respiratory system, but Yoga exercises have the qualities to strengthen the respiratory system and build immunity to combat COVID-19, besides having a healthier lifestyle.

International Yoga Day was first started on June 21, 2015, celebrated in New Delhi. Dignitaries from 84 countries and nearly 36,000 people gathered at Rajpath to celebrate the day. PM Modi had suggested the idea of Yoga day in his 2014 UNGA speech, after which the United Nations General Assembly drafted a resolution that was titled International Yoga Day on October 14, 2014. The draft proposed humongous support across the world and 21 June was selected as the International Yoga Day.

