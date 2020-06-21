International Yoga Day 2020: PM Modi Lists Benefits Of Yoga Amid COVID; Watch FULL Speech

On the occasion of International Yoga Day on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation extended his greetings and said this day is a day of solidarity and universal brotherhood. He said that Yoga enhances "our quest for a healthier planet." and it has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity. "It does not discriminate. It goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and nations. Anybody can embrace Yoga," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said, "If we can fine-tune our chords of health and hope, the day is not far away when the world will witness the success of healthy and happy humanity. Yoga can definitely help us make this happen." PM Modi also said that this is an occasion to enhance family bonding through 'Yoga at home' PM Modi said that Coronavirus attacks the respiratory system and people can strengthen it by doing breathing exercises.

