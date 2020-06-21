International Yoga Day 2020: Yoga A Path To Improve Oneself: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla shared his thoughts on Yoga's benefits. Om Birla observed the occasion by performing Yoga with his family and said it strengthens one’s body, mind, consciousness, brain, and soul.

The LS Speaker also said that Yoga is an important means of achieving mental-physical health, which is significant in gaining success in this era of competition. Taking to Twitter, Om Birla wished good health to all, on the auspicious occasion of International Yoga Day.

“Yoga gives energy and strength to our body, mind, consciousness, brain and soul. Yoga represents a path to improve oneself. Mental-physical health is an important part of success in this era of competition. Yoga is an important means of achieving this goal,” said Om Birla.

सर्वे भवन्तु सुखिनः

सर्वे सन्तु निरामयाः



"अंतर्राष्ट्रीय योग दिवस" के इस पावन अवसर पर आप सभी को उत्तम स्वास्थ्य की मंगलकामनाएं। #InternationalYogaDay के अवसर पर आज घर पर, परिवार के साथ योगाभ्यास किया। pic.twitter.com/IMsfoV9aIu — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) June 21, 2020

READ | International Yoga Day LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi To Address The Nation At 6:30 AM

PM calls upon Yoga Day event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon an event titled 'My Life My Yoga' in his 'Maan Ki Baat', encouraging people across the world to stay fit and healthy amid the pandemic. The event called upon by the Ministry of AYUSH and other cultural relations is a very unique international video blog competition. Participants have to record 3 minutes of them performing yoga postures and share on social media platforms and tag the video as #MyLifeMyYoga with the Ministry of AYUSH along with the country name.

READ | Yoga And Health Complement Each Other: CM Adiyanath

Theme of International Yoga Day 2020

International Yoga Day, which is observed on June 21 every year, is celebrated with great enthusiasm. Every year a new theme is established to celebrate International Yoga Day, which sheds light on the mental, physical and spiritual wellness.

According to the United Nations Organization, the theme for 2020 is ''Yoga for Health Yoga at Home''. Due to the current pandemic situation, the day would be observed and celebrated at home or indoors. The sixth edition of International Yoga Day with the theme, 'Yoga For Health Yoga at Home' will be celebrated virtually by the United Nations organisation. The theme of International Yoga Day 2020 is unique; it is about performing yoga at home.

READ | Which Veda Mentions The Elements Of Yoga? Know More Details Here

READ | Why Do We Celebrate International Yoga Day On June 21? Know Its Significance