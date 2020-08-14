International Flight Passengers Arriving In Maharashtra Can Skip Quarantine Process

The Civil Aviation Ministry and the Maharashtra government on Thursday relaxed quarantine norms framed for passengers arriving with international flights. The decision is aimed at reducing the stress on passengers arriving at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and to cut the time taken to leave the airport.

International passengers arriving at the airport can now skip the compulsory institutional quarantine in case of emergency or if they have taken RT-PCR test within 96 hours of their journey. The arriving passengers can fill the self-declaration form online at least 72 hours before their travel to be exempted from institutional quarantine.

READ | IndiGo's Hyderabad-Aurangabad Flight From Aug 19: Official

Passengers must fill self-declaration form

As per the State government’s directives, all inbound international passengers had to undergo two stages of quarantine on arrival. At first, the passengers had to undergo a seven-day institutional quarantine followed by seven days of home quarantine. However, with the relaxed quarantine norms, passengers can now skip the institutional quarantine by filling in the self-declarations form. They must upload proof of the negative RT-PCR test conducted within 96 hours of the journey.

In case of an emergency such as pregnancy, death of a family member, serious health issues, and people with children below 10 years of age, home quarantine of 14 days will be considered legally sufficient. A green channel has been set up for all arriving passengers who have filled the applications on the online portal.

READ | Woman Gives Birth Mid-flight 18,000 Feet In The Air, Names The Baby 'Sky'

If the passengers are unable to submit a negative RT-PCR test on the portal in time, they will be bound to undergo the two-stage quarantine process. Besides this, all domestic and international passengers will have to undergo thermal screening at the airport. All domestic passengers arriving at CSMIA must observe 14-day home quarantine. S stamp will be placed on their left hand by government-appointed officials to ensure the same.

READ | No Quarantine For Air Passengers Visiting Assam For Less Than 72 Hours

Travellers who wish to leave the city within seven days of arrival can show their travel ticket confirming their return journey, to be exempted from home quarantine. The Assam government issued a similar order on August 10, allowing air traveller who will depart from the state within 72 hours of their arrival to be relieved from home-quarantine. For this, passengers must provide a negative Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) result at the airport. The passenger will also have to provide a copy of his return ticket indicating his departure within 72 hours.

READ | Over 5 Million Domestic Passengers Flown Since Resumption Of Flights: Aviation Minister

(Image credits: PTI)