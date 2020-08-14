Woman Gives Birth Mid-flight 18,000 Feet In The Air, Names The Baby 'Sky'

In a shocking incident from Alaska, a pregnant woman who was being taken to the hospital in a plane gave birth mid-flight about 18,000 feet in the air. According to reports, due to the highly unique birth, the young mother has decided to name her son Sky.

Unique name for baby with unique birth

As per reports, Sky Airon Hicks was born on August 5 after his mother Chrystal Hicks gave birth to him mid-flight at around 1 pm (local time). Chrystal was being taken from Glennallen to Anchorage when her labour intensified.

“I was just having contractions and it wouldn’t stop, and it kept getting stronger and they thought we were going to make it,” Hicks said. “But we obviously didn’t make it very far.”

According to reports, Chrystal gave birth to Sky less than an hour into the flight and she has described the experience as shocking. She said she felt extremely weird at first because everyone was talking about 'the baby on the plane'. Both mother and the newborn baby were immediately transferred to the hospital after landing and baby Sky was put on a breathing machine because he was born almost a month premature.

Chrystal mentioned that filling out baby Sky’s birth certificate was rather tricky because he was born 18,000 feet (5,500 meters) in the air. Thus, in order to avoid writing ‘in the air’ or ‘in an aeroplane’ she just decided to write Anchorage. In addition to Sky, Chrystal Hicks has three other children aged 3,9 and 11.

(WIth AP Input)

