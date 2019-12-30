IPS Vijay Kumar: From IG CoBRA To IG Kashmir

The 1997 Batch IPS Officer, Vijay Kumar, on Monday took charge as the new Police Chief of Kashmir Valley. Home Department of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on December 28 appointed Vijay Kumar as Inspector General of Kashmir Police. Vijay Kumar took over charge from 2000 Batch IPS Officer of J&K Cadre, Swayam Parkash Pani. Pani has to his shoulders, the credit of handling law and order situation of Kashmir valley after the abrogation of Article 35A and 370.

About Vijay Kumar

From his first posting as SDPO Ganderbal to the new police head of the valley, Vijay Kumar has served at many important positions in Kashmir valley including SP Operation Pulwama, SP Awantipora, SP Kulgam, SP Vigilance, DIG Traffic Kashmir, DIG South Kashmir range and IGP Armed Kashmir.

Kumar's appointment as Kashmir Police Chief is not his first posting as chief in the insurgency-hit area as he has earlier served as Inspector General of Police Commando Battalions for Resolute Action, (CoBRA), a specialized force which has been raised for jungle combat. CoBRA are selected from amongst CRPF personnel and are deployed in all Insurgency affected areas of the states of Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya.

Vijay Kumar has also served as IGP Chhattisgarh. Vijay Kumar has served as DIG CRPF New Delhi Range during his central deputation. Kumar was also awarded by ECI with a National Award for his role as chief force coordinator of CAPFs in providing a safe environment for conducting assembly elections in nine states in the year 2018. Vijay Kumar is the recipient of four Gallantry Medals, Meritorious Service Medal, National Award by the ECI and various other Commendation medals by the COAS, GoC-in-C (Northern Command), DG CRPF & DGP J&K.

SP Pani appointed as Inspector General of Police

While, SP Pani has been given the charge of Inspector General of Police, Armed wing. Pani has completed his two-year tenure as Kashmir Police Chief on 9th February 2019 and was all set to be reshuffled. However, the Government decided to continue with the command of SP Pani as IG Kashmir after the deadly Pulwama Fidayeen attack which resulted in the martyrdom of 40 CRPF jawans on 14th February.

