Irom Sharmila Joins Anti-CAA, NRC, NPR Protest In Bengaluru

Activist Irom Sharmila on Sunday, January 5, participated in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) at Sir Puttanna Chetty Town Hall in Bengaluru. She participated in a 'burqa and bindi' protest marking the birth anniversary of social reformer Savitribai Phule. Further, the activist attended the protest along with her child.

About Irom Sharmila

Irom Sharmila, known across the world as the 'Iron Lady' of Manipur. The civil rights activist is known for her 16-year hunger strike against the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the state. She ended the protest in 2016.

Read: People gather to stage protest against CAA, NRC, NPR in Bhubaneswar

Protests against CAA

Several violent protests have been erupting across Assam, West Bengal, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh against the newly amended Citizenship Act, following the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi where over 50 students were detained by police during the protests. The anti-CAA movement has spread to more places like Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pondicherry, Patna and so on.

Read: CAA Protests: Akhilesh Yadav alleges 'deaths by UP police's bullets', visits victims’ kin

The Citizenship Act was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 and then by the Rajya Sabha on December 11. The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, and put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.

Read: AAP's Sanjay Singh: 'BJP avoiding real issues, CAA, NPR, NRC are mere distractions'

Read: Cong will not implement CAA, NPR, NRC in present forms in Delhi if voted to power: Chopra

(WITH ANI INPUTS)