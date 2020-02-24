'Irrespective Of Ideologies...' Singhvi Differs From Congress' Stance On Trump's Visit

Making a statement in contrast from his party, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Monday urged people to welcome US President Donald Trump on his maiden visit to India. The Congress party has been constantly taking a jibe over Trump's visit, stating it to be an open endorsement to the re-election bid this year.

Earlier, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Central Government over US President Donald Trump's visit to India and asked which ministry is spending Rs 100 crores for conducting the event. Furthermore, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson, Sachin Sawant, had also said that the 'KemCho trump event' was an open endorsement to Trump's re-election bid this year. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday also said that the US President is using Indian soil for his election campaign.

Taking to his Twitter, Singhvi urged everyone to welcome the President of one of the largest democracies, irrespective of ideological differences.

Irrespective of ideologies, we must welcome the President of one of the largest democracies in the world to the largest democracy in the World. #नमस्तेTrump — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) February 24, 2020

Donald Trump addressed the mega 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium in Gujarat on Monday as a part of his maiden Presidential 2-day visit. In his address, President Trump lauded India for the unity it showcases despite the religious diversity. India's favourite source of entertainment, Bollywood and Cricket, also found a mention in President Trump's address at the Motera stadium as he stated that the country produces nearly 2000 movies in a year from the hub of genius and creativity known as Bollywood and added that this is the country where people cheer on world's greatest cricket players from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli.

President Trump's two-day visit

The US President is being accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump, son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other prominent officials. Following the conclusion of 'Namaste Trump', the Trump couple departed for Agra to visit the Taj Mahal.

On Tuesday, the US President will receive a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. This will be followed by a visit to Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and wide-ranging talks between the US President and the PM on issues such as trade and investment, defence, counter-terrorism and energy security. In the evening, President Ram Nath Kovind will hold a banquet in the honour of Donald Trump after which the latter will depart for the US.

