COVID-19: Isha Yoga Center Shuts All Centres & Suspends All Programmes Till Further Notice

In a bid to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the state the Isha Yoga Center on Friday, has announced the closure of its famous Dhyanalinga and Adiyogi premises for all the visitors in Tamil Nadu until further notice. Earlier in the week, Isha Yoga centre had also suspended all their programmes at all their centre across the globe to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

READ | Bhutan pledges USD 100,000 to SAARC Corona Emergency Fund

Isha Yoga Center: Our Dhyanalinga and Adiyogi premises in Tamil Nadu will remain closed for visitors till further notice. Earlier this week, we suspended all our programmes at all our centres around the world to contain the spread of #Coronavirus. — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

READ | Kolkata's iconic Coffee House shuts doors amid coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus outbreak in India

So far Tamil Nadu has reported four positive cases of the novel Coronavirus. According to the latest figures available on Friday, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India has risen to 271. Four deaths have been reported in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: MPs enter isolation as fear reaches Parliament; cases cross 200

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. Taking into consideration the rising number of Coronavirus cases, the Central Government on March 14 decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster." The government has also decided to go into a partial lockdown as it ordered the shut down of all educational institutions, places of social gatherings like swimming pools, spas, gyms, museums, and cultural centres.

READ | Netizens praise Rajinikanth for lauding Tamil Nadu govt over COVID-19 efforts