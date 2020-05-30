ISI Backed Spy Network Seeking Information Of Defense Installations Busted

In a major success for intelligence agencies, military Intelligence, Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has unearthed the biggest ever spy network backed by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan.

“This is the biggest spy network using illegal Voice Over Internet Protocol. A total of three functional sim boxes and one standby sim box along with 191 sim cards, laptop modem; antennas; batteries and connectors,” officials said. “Defence persons received calls from suspicious numbers, seeking information related to Ladakh Region and important defence installations,” the official told Republic Media Network.

READ | Pakistan Minister Calls Nuclear Weapon As 'patakha', Says 'flew Away Before 1998 Test'

Movements in Ladakh

All agencies have been put on alert after this success for intelligence agencies as information regarding defense installations in Union Territory of Ladakh was being asked by ISI handlers at the time when India and China border is witnessing standoff.

“The callers posed fictitious identity and the involvement of ISI was suspected. Further investigation by military intelligence and Crime Branch Mumbai Police revealed few illegal VoIP exchanges at Mumbai, which route calls incoming from Pakistan to local numbers, which were then used to extract information from defence persons. Based on this, Crime branch Mumbai Police carried out joint operation with Military intelligence,” he added.

READ | Pakistan Army Claims To Shoot Down ‘Indian Quadcopter' Along LoC

During the investigation, it was revealed that the exchanges which converted international voice calls originating from Pakistan into local GSM calls using the Chinese SIM Boxes (boxes fitted with GSM SIM cards of local cellular service providers) have been busted in a police raid on 28 May. These SIM boxes also used dynamic IMEI system, which made them difficult to be tracked. This system is declared illegal by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

Investigations have also revealed that the busted exchanges caused revenue losses in crores to the country’s telecom department.

“These exchanges were being used by hostile intelligence agencies to seek military information through calls and posed a security threat to the nation. One arrest have been made in Mumbai and probe is underway to ascertain the identity of more individuals who are involved and locations of other similar exchanges,” an official privy to development told Republic Media Network.

He further added that more arrests are likely in the matter in the coming days, as they might also be linked to compromising of the country’s internal security.

READ | Buddhist Carvings In PoK's Gilgit-Baltistan Vandalised, Pakistan Flag, Slogans Painted

READ | Karachi Spy Makes Call To CISF Personnel Posted In Delhi; Special Cell Begins Probe