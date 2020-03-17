Section 144 Imposed In Nagpur Due To Coronavirus As Maharashtra Cases Rise

As cases of novel Coronavirus continue to rise in Maharashtra, authorities on Monday imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC in Nagpur as a precautionary measure to any outbreak. Police said the measure, banning assembly of people, has been taken to contain the spread of the disease and for the safety of members of the public. At least two people have been confirmed to have contracted Coronavirus so far.

"With a view to removing fear among people, for the safety of people and health of the public and for their peace and safety, section 144 of the CrPC is being imposed in the city... Through this order, all social, political, cultural, religious, sports, trade exhibitions and camps, tourism, meeting, rallies, protests and other programmes have been restricted," Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Kadam said in an order.

The senior cop said that Coronavirus, also called COVID-19, is spreading globally and also in India and some positive cases of the disease have been detected in Nagpur too. He said it has hence become necessary to restrict gathering of people in large numbers at one place to avoid human-human transmission and reduce health risks to the public.

New State order

In an attempt to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus', the Maharashtra government has issued an order on Monday stating that no private offices should work beyond 50 per cent attendance. The state government has passed orders to encourage work from home.

Earlier in the day, the Health Ministry has ordered a temporary closure of all educational establishments (schools, universities, etc), gyms, museums, cultural and social centers, swimming pools and theatres till March 31. The Ministry has advised students to stay home and also urged the promotion of online education. So far, 129 positive cases of Coronavirus and 2 deaths have been reported in India.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has risen up to 119, with two deaths in the country. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15. India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

