Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Calls PM Modi To Convey Wishes On India's 71st Republic Day

Ahead of 71st Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call today from Prime Minister of Israel, his Excellency Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel's Prime Minister extended his warmest greetings to the Prime Minister and the citizens of India on the eve of India's 71st Republic Day.

PM Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu exchange New Year greetings

During their telephonic interaction, the Prime Ministers of both the nations exchanged greetings and good wishes for the Year 2020. PM Modi and PM Netanyahu emphasized the significance of the strategic partnership between the two countries and￼ expressed happiness at the growth of cooperation in all spheres. Prime Minister Modi stressed the significance of initiatives in the areas of agriculture, water and start-ups.￼￼￼￼ The leaders also spoke about the efforts to facilitate air connectivity between the two nations. Global and regional matters of mutual interest remained to be some of the other key points of discussion. The Israeli and Indian Prime Minister also agreed to remain in touch, including in the context of the forthcoming initiatives and developmental plans for both the regions.

Republic Day 2020

The 71st Republic Day celebrations will see Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro as the Chief Guest for the Republic Day Parade. The 71st Republic Day parade will have 22 tableaux - 16 from States and Union Territories and six from various ministries, depicting the nation's rich cultural heritage and economic progress will roll down the Rajpath. The government departments' tableaux will showcase reforms brought under schemes such as Startup India, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna and Jal Jeevan Mission.

