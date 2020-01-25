Republic Day Celebration In Bangalore: Witness First-ever Pourakarmikas March

Republic Day in India is celebrated on January 26 to honour and celebrate the day when the Indian Constitution came into effect. India is gearing up for Republic Day celebrations with a grand parade in the national capital. The day, 26 January will be celebrated with special Republic Day chief guest Jair Bolsanaro, who is the 38th president of Brazil. After the parade, a few cultural programs will also be held and will be broadcasted live on Republic Day. But, if you are a Bangalorean or recently shifted to Banglore and want to be a part of the patriotic fervour, you can be part of Bengaluru’s pourakarmikas to march at Republic Day parade. For the unversed, it is the first-ever initiative involving pourakarmikas. Pourakarmika is a Kannada language word, which means garbage collectors or junkmen. Here is all you need to know about this unique march.

The 71st Republic Day parade will be held at Manekshaw Parade Ground. The parade will be driven by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to spread the message of cleanliness under Swach Bharat Abhiyan. Reportedly, BBMP commissioner BH Anil Kumar said that the pourakarmikas will carry placards to create awareness on a cleaner city. It is also reported that these pourakarmikas have been picked from various zones and have also been trained for two days to march.

In an interview with a leading news portal, Appu, the platoon commander of Swatchta Ypdharu BBMP, told that the opportunity has created a lot of excitement among the sanitation workers and its a matter of pride for them to be a part of something like this. Giving insight into the same, he said that people will recognise them with their green coats amid the marching platoons. The parade and cultural programme on January 26 will be inaugurated by Governor Vajubhai Vala.



(Cover Image Courtesy: Shutterstock.com)