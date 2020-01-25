Republic Day 2020: What Time Is The National Flag Hoisted On Republic Day?

Republic day 2020 will be the 71st Republic day of India. The day marks the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect. On January 26, 1950, the Constitution of India replaced the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document for India.

Since then the practice of hoisting the flag has taken place. Every year the President and the Prime Minister of India celebrate Republic Day in Delhi. Here are the timings and other schedule details that you should know about so that you can see the Republic Day 2020 celebrations.

Republic Day 2020: Celebrations and timings

Every year on January 26, the President and the Prime Minister are seen at the Red Fort for the celebration of Republic day. Other than the PM and the President, the Chief of the Naval Staff, the Chief of the Air Staff, the Chief of the Army Staff and other such dignitaries are seen at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate. All the dignitaries go to India Gate to pay tribute to the soldiers who laid their lives for this country.

This is followed by a moment of silence to remember the sacrifice of those who were martyred. The Prime Minister then makes his way to the central dais where other dignitaries including the President are already seated. After which the Chief Guest arrives. It is reported that this year’s chief guest for the function is President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro. This is the third time we will be seeing a Brazilian delegation as a chief guest at the Republic Day ceremony.

The celebration starts at 7.30 am where the President of India unfurls the national flag as the National Anthem plays in the background. After which the president gives bravery awards to the chosen candidates. After this, the parade starts where the military shows its might.

The tanks, missiles and other weapons have been added to the Indian artillery are also seen. Floats that are made by citizens are also displayed. Fighter jets make a V in the air symbolising victory. There is a parade where all the states put up a dazzling show of dance and colours.

(Photo by Ravigopal Kesari on Unsplash)