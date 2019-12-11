ISRO Chief K Sivan Talks About PSLV Evolution, Thanks Colleagues For Contribution

After the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the 50th PSLV vehicle into space, the chief of the organisation K Sivan in a speech thanked his colleagues for making it happen. He also announced that the 50th PSLV launch is not the only occasion that ISRO is celebrating; they are also commemorating the 75th launch from Sriharikota. Talking about the evolution of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles (PSLV) he said, “In the 26 years on PSLV journey the PSLV had five variants, and each one is more enhanced than the other by 1.9 times”.

K Sivan on the use of the 50th PSLV

Talking to his colleagues and the media, K Sivan said, “I am extremely happy to declare that 50th PSLV vehicle, PSLV C48 has been successfully injected RISAT-2BR1 and 9 commercial satellites precisely into a 576 km orbit. Along with this achievement, this mission marks another major milestone. This is the 75th launch from the space court of India. For the last 26 years of PSLV history, the wonderful projects were led by exemplary leaders. The cridit goes to Dr. Shrinivasan who has conceptualised this vehicle and configured it, and Dr. G Madhvan Iyer, who has made it operational”. He also thanked his other colleagues on the successful launch of the satellite.

Read: A 'Golden' lift-off! ISRO launches PSLV-C48 carrying RISAT-2BR1 & 9 foreign satellites

Read: ISRO Chairman K Sivan visits Tirupati ahead of PSLV's 50th mission

RISAT-2BR1

RISAT-2BR1 is a Radar imaging surveillance satellite that weighs around 628 kg. It was placed into the orbit at an altitude of 576 km and an inclination of 37 degrees. The 628 kg satellite is meant for applications in various fields like agriculture, forestry, and disaster management support. The PSLV rocket ejected RISAT-2BR1 at the sixteenth minute of the launch and a minute later, the first of the nine customer satellites was ejected into space. The launch of all the satellites was concluded in about 21 minutes. The representatives of the customer nations cheered and applauded as their satellites were successfully launched into the orbit.

Read: How Chandrayaan-2 made netizens around the world cheer India and ISRO

Read: ISRO gears up to launch an Indian spy satellite, 9 foreign satellites on December 11