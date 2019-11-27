ISRO: Propellant Filling Of Second Stage (PS2) Of PSLV-C47 Completed

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), on Wednesday, announced that the propellant filling of the second stage of PSLV-C47, carrying a third-generation earth observation satellite Cartosat-3, has been completed.

ISRO's announcement on Twitter



Earlier, ISRO had also made an announcement about the commencing of the project on the microblogging site. It had also informed the readers that regular updates about it would keep coming in.

READ | ISRO set to launch Cartosat-3, 13 Nanosatellites from US on November 25

READ | ISRO report: 2017 North Korean nuke test 'equivalent to 17 Hiroshimas'

On Tuesday morning, ISRO had taken to Twitter to share a picture of PSLV-C47, standing tall on the launchpad-all ready to be launched.

READ | Chandrayaan-2's lunar possibilities: Here's what ISRO could find

#ISRO #PSLV #Cartosat3

PSLV-C47 standing tall at the launch pad in Sriharikota. Less than 16 hours for launch.



Stay tuned ... pic.twitter.com/0XNuwCtZWV — ISRO (@isro) November 26, 2019



India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C47 is all set to launch Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites into Sun Synchronous orbit. Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability. ISRO plans to place the satellite in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degrees.

READ | ISRO: 26-hour countdown for PSLV-C47 mission to launch Cartosat-3 begins

PSLV-C47 will also carry 13 commercial nanosatellites from the United States of America as part of a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space. PSLV-C47 is the 21st flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (with 6 solid strap-on motors). Talking about the project, ISRO also said that this would be the 74th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.

On a related note, after an unsuccessful attempt at Chnadrayan-2, India may attempt another soft landing on the Moon by next year-end, probably in November, sources in ISRO said on Thursday.

READ | ISRO chronicles the stunning journey of the Cartosat-3's inception to the launch pad