TMC MP Nusrat Jahan Likens TikTok Ban To Demonetisation, Says 'people Will Be Unemployed'

On Wednesday, TMC Lok Sabha MP Nusrat Jahan slammed the Centre for imposing a ban on Chinese video-sharing social networking App TikTok. Mentioning that TikTok is an "entertainment" App, she termed the ban as an "impulsive decision". Claiming that unemployment will increase due to this, she alleged that people would suffer like demonetisation. Maintaining that she did not have an issue with the ban as it is for safeguarding national security, Jahan urged the Union government to disclose the strategic plan to deal with China.

TikTok is an entertainment app. It's an impulsive decision. What's the strategic plan? What about ppl who will be unemployed? Ppl will suffer like demonetisation. I don't have any problem with the ban as it is for national security but who'll answer these question: Nusrat Jahan https://t.co/xfEYUhSl4v pic.twitter.com/OMmh5FB9je — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020

Read: Mukul Rohatgi Unwilling To Take TikTok As A Client; Won't Represent Chinese Company Vs GoI

59 Chinese Apps banned

Amid the tensions with China at the LAC, the Ministry of Information Technology on Monday invoked its power under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 to ban TikTok and 58 other Chinese Apps. This includes Shareit, Kwai, UC Browser, Baidu map, Shein, Clash of Kings, DU battery saver, Helo, Likee, YouCam makeup, Mi Community, CM Browers, We Chat, UC Browser, Virus Cleaner, DU Cleaner etc. According to the Union government, this was a targeted move to ensure the safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.

Revealing that the Ministry of Information Technology had received many complaints of some Apps stealing and transmitting user data to servers located outside India, the Centre stated that this was a matter of deep concern that required emergency measures. Moreover, there had been a strong chorus in the public space to take strict action against Apps which harm the country's sovereignty and the privacy of citizens. These Apps will be barred for usage in mobile and non-mobile internet-enabled devices.

Read: Chingari Founder Eyes 'million Downloads Per Hour' As Indian App Emerges TikTok Alternate

TikTok issues statement

In a statement, TikTok India head Nikhil Gandhi observed that their representatives had been invited by the government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications. He stressed that TikTok continued to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and had not shared information about Indian users with the Chinese government. Gandhi added that the App places the highest importance on user privacy and integrity. The statement further said that TikTok had "democratised" the internet by making it available in 14 Indian languages with "hundreds of millions of users" depending on it for their livelihood.

Read: US Designates Huawei & ZTE As National Security Threat, Cites Link To China's Ruling Party

Read: Chinese App Ban: Amul Takes A Jibe At TikTok, WeChat In Latest Topical