Chidambaram On PM Modi's Address To Army Personnel In Ladakh: 'Why Did He Not Name China?'

Congress Rajya Sabha MP, P Chidambaram, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not naming China in his address to Indian Army personnel in Ladakh's Nimu and said the PM has not answered their questions about where the violent clashes took place on June 15-16 between Chinese and Indian troops.

In a series of tweets Friday evening, the former Union Minister asked the purpose of PM Modi talking about an "unnamed enemy" to the people and jawans in Ladakh and said the PM has still not answered whether the Chinese have intruded into Indian territory at several points.

For the third time in a week, PM did not name China as the aggressor, why?



What is the purpose of talking about an unnamed ‘enemy’ to the people of India and the jawans in Ladakh? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) July 3, 2020

PM has still not answered our questions about where the violent clashes took place on June 15-16 between Chinese and Indian troops and if the Chinese have intruded into Indian territory at several points. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) July 3, 2020

Nor has the government answered our questions on the satellite images showing Chinese troops occupying key positions in places hitherto considered as undisputed Indian territory.@rajnathsingh — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) July 3, 2020

Earlier in the day, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed PM Modi for not naming China in his address to the armed forces in Ladakh. Mentioning that the PM had also failed to name China in the Mann Ki Baat on June 28, speech to the nation on June 30, he questioned why the former was so "weak" in the face of the Chinese aggression.

On the other hand, his senior party colleague Salman Khurshid sought to credit the Congress leadership for the PM's visit to Ladakh. He stated that the PM carried the good wishes and support of the entire nation. At the same time, he contended that the border was not the right place to make a policy announcement.

PM Modi visits Ladakh

During his surprise visit to Ladakh, PM Modi not only visited a forward location in Nimu at a height of 11,000 feet but also the hospital where several soldiers injured in the Galwan clash are recuperating. Addressing the personnel of the Army, Air Force, and ITBP in Nimu, PM Modi asserted that the country's resolve of Atmanirbhar Bharat was strengthened by their sacrifice, valour and resolve. He opined that the people were relaxed as the country's security was in such capable hands.

He added that every citizen is motivated to work day and night for India because of the resolve shown by the soldiers at the border. On this occasion, the PM observed that the bravery shown by the soldiers in the Galwan clash had showcased India's strength to the entire world. Acknowledging the contribution of women soldiers, he stated that this was an inspiration for the nation. were present for the interaction.

