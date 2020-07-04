Rahul Gandhi Warns Centre Over 'continuous Chinese Intrusion', Says 'Listen To Ladakhis'

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ladakh, Former Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday yet again warned the Central government about continuous Chinese intrusion in Ladakh. Maintaining that 'Patriotic Ladakhis are screaming a warning', Gandhi asked the Centre to listen to their continuous voices against PLA intrusion on Indian land.

Gandhi shared a video of a BJP block level counsellor speaking about China's repeated incursions in Ladakh. On Friday the Wayanad MP also shared a similar video where Ladhakis spoke about Chinese intrusions and captioned it "Ladakhis say: China took our land. PM says: Nobody took our land. Obviously, someone is lying". Gandhi has repeatedly attacked the PM claiming that he must 'break his silence on the Galwan clashes', despite PM Modi addressing the issue in several key high-level meetings.

Congress slams PM Modi for not naming China

The Congress on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not naming China in his address to the Armed Forces in Ladakh. Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala mentioned that the PM had failed to name China in the Mann Ki Baat on June 28, speech to the nation on June 30, he questioned why the former was so "weak" in the face of the Chinese aggression. On the other hand, his senior party colleague Salman Khurshid sought to credit the Congress leadership for the PM's visit to Ladakh.

28 à¤®à¤ˆ, 2020 -

“à¤®à¤¨ à¤•à¥€ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¤” à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤šà¥€à¤¨ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¾à¤® à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚à¥¤



30 à¤®à¤ˆ, 2020 -

“à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤Ÿà¥à¤° à¤•à¥‡ à¤¨à¤¾à¤®” à¤¸à¤‚à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤šà¥€à¤¨ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¾à¤® à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚à¥¤



3 à¤œà¥à¤²à¤¾à¤ˆ, 2020 -

“à¤¸à¥ˆà¤¨à¤¿à¤•à¥‹à¤‚ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¤” à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤šà¥€à¤¨ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¾à¤® à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚à¥¤



à¤®à¤œà¤¼à¤¬à¥‚à¤¤ à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤•à¥‡ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¤®à¤‚à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥€ à¤‡à¤¤à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¤®à¤œà¥‹à¤° à¤•à¥à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚?

à¤šà¥€à¤¨ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¾à¤® à¤¤à¤• à¤²à¥‡à¤¨à¥‡ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤—à¥à¤°à¥‡à¤œà¤¼ à¤•à¥à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚?

à¤šà¥€à¤¨ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤†à¤à¤– à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤†à¤à¤– à¤¡à¤¾à¤² à¤•à¤¬ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¹à¥‹à¤—à¥€? — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 3, 2020

PM Modi addresses soldiers in Ladakh

On Friday PM Modi visited the Indian Army's Nimu base in Ladakh. He was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on his visit to the Eastern Ladakh area. The Prime Minister interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP at one of the forward locations in Nimu - located at 11,000 feet, surrounded by the Zanskar range in Leh. During his speech in Ladakh, PM Modi lauded the Indian Armed forces' dedication likening it to the firm surrounding mountains in Ladakh. The Prime Minister also paid tributes to the soldiers martyred in the Galwan Valley clash, reaffirming that the world was uniting against vistaarvaad (Expansionism) while promoting vikasvaad (Developmental growth).

