Owaisi Lauds PM Modi's Ladakh Visit, Alleges It Proves 'China Has Entered Into LAC'

Questioning PM Modi's 'no intrusion' comment again, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Friday, agreed that the Prime Minister's address to the Indian troops at Ladakh was a good move. Comparing his move to meet injured jawans, with his 'no intrusion' comment, Owaisi alleged that PM's visit proved that China has entered Indian territory. He also questioned why PM Modi was hesitant to name China and demanded that Parliament be convened soon so that opposition seeks accountability from the govt.

Coronavirus Live Updates: 20,903 new cases in India; ICMR targets August 15 vaccine launch

Owaisi: PM Modi's Leh visit proves China has entered at LAC

Pradhan Mantri, accha hua ke aap aaj humaare jawaan’o se milne to chale gaye aur zakhmi jawaan’o se bhi mulaqaat kar le. Isse unka haunsla toh badega.



Here, Chowkidar is saying “na ghus aaya hai, na ghusa hua hai”. This was a monumental goof up. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/OqpITwi2Gy — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) July 3, 2020

Rahul Gandhi responds 'Someone is lying' about Ladakh after PM Modi's speech to troops

PM Modi addresses soldiers in Ladakh

In a sudden visit to the Indian Army's Nimu base in Ladakh, PM Modi accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane visited the Eastern Ladakh area on Friday. The Prime Minister interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP at one of the forward locations in Nimu - located at 11,000 feet, surrounded by the Zanskar range in Leh. In his speech, PM Modi lauded the Indian Armed forces' dedication likening it to the firm surrounding mountains in Ladakh. The Prime Minister also paid tributes to the soldiers martyred in the Galwan Valley clash, reaffirming that the world was uniting against vistaarvaad (Expansionism) while promoting vikasvaad (Developmental growth).

Moreover, PM Modi visited the jawans who were injured in the Galwan clashes, admitted to the Army hospital. He saluted their sacrifice and said that all 130 crore Indians were inspired by their valour. Moreover, he added the entire world was analysing their feat and saluted the jawans' mothers too.

PM Modi visits injured jawans at Leh Army Hospital; says 'world is analysing their feat'

Indo-China talks

The third meeting between Indian and Chinese senior military commanders at Chushul on June 30 emphasised on 'expeditious, phased, and stepwise de-escalation'. In the previous talks between the two sides, India demanded a return to status quo in April, asking the Chinese to remove the additional buildup done in the Galwan and Pangong Tso areas. In diplomatic talks too between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, both sides have maintained that the situation would be handled in a responsible manner and India and China shall hold more meetings to arrive at a mutually agreeable solution and to ensure peace along the LAC as per bilateral agreements.

Japan seeks to share defence intelligence with India, UK, Australia amid tiff with China