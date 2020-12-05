ITBP Names New-born Pups After Sites Of Face-off With Chinese Army In Ladakh

The Indo-Tibetan Police Force (ITBP) has named new-born pups after key sectors in Ladakh, where clashes between Indian and Chinese troops took place earlier this year. The ITBP welcomed new members in its K9 family in early November as two sister dogs named Olga and Oleshya gave birth to 17 boisterous Malinois pups. Now, the border security force has decided to name the new-borns after key sectors in Ladakh including Galwan, Shyok, Khardungi, etc.

ITBP Pups born to Fighter Moms. Sister K9s dogs Olga and Oleshya gave birth to 17 boisterous Malinois pups at NTCD ITBP Bhanu. Some pictures of mothers and pups. pic.twitter.com/n9QIoGvZZv — ITBP (@ITBP_official) November 6, 2020

The pups were born at ITBP's National Training Centre for Dogs in Bhanu, near Panchkula. The pups were born on September 30 and October 4 respectively and have been fathered by Gala, an ITBP veteran who was recently deployed for the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal Tunnel. According to news agency ANI, other pups have been named Chip-Chap, Sasoma, Daulat, Saser, Chang-Chenmo, Rezang, Rango, Yula, Mukhpri, Charding, Srijap, Chung-thung, Imis, Sultan-Chusku, and Ane-la. This is the first time when such names have been given to dogs of security forces.

'Mark of respect'

ITBP, which was the first paramilitary force in India to use Belgian Malinois canines in their dog squad, approved the recommended names for the pups. ITBP said that the naming of pups after Indian places is a deliberate decision to move away from anglicised western names to names from our own culture. The border security force further added that the names will resonate with names of places where ITBP troops have been deployed, which will also serve as a mark of respect to soldiers guarding the tough borders of India.

These places shot to international recognition earlier this year after Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a fierce clash near the Himalayan border. The conflict which lasted for months across Finger Area in Ladakh saw 20 Indian soldiers die and an unconfirmed Chinese casualty with some sources claiming more than 40 deaths. This was the bloodiest conflict between the two nuclear-armed nations since 1975, which has now moved into Army-level talks.

(With inputs from ANI)