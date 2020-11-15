ITBP Shares Video Of A 5-yr Old Saluting Jawans In Ladakh; Terms It 'happy & Inspiring'

Taking to Twitter, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) shared an uber-cute video of a 5-year-old boy saluting ITBP Jawans in Ladakh. The LKG student, Nawang Namgyal, donned the uniform of ITBP personnel as he salutes the Jawans. Sharing the video, ITBP termed it as 'Happy and inspiring'. This comes just a day after PM Modi urged the citizens to light a Diya on Diwali to salute the soldiers who guard the national borders along with other frontline workers like police personnel and healthcare workers.

Salute!



Happy and inspiring again...



Nawang Namgyal, the 5 years old student of LKG salutes Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans near a border village in Ladakh. #Himveers pic.twitter.com/aoA30ifbnU — ITBP (@ITBP_official) November 15, 2020

READ | ITBP Jawans Dedicate Vajpayee's Poem 'Aao Phir Se Diya Jalaan' To Nation On Diwali

Indian leaders hail security forces

As PM Modi continued his tradition of celebrating the festival of lights with the security forces of the Nation, several other leaders took the moment to hail the soldiers who continue serving the nation irrespective of the situation. The Governor of Sikkim, Balmiki Prasad Singh, visited the ITBP jawans at Raj Bhavan in Gangtok to greet them on the auspicious occasion. On the other hand, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also visited the ITBP and Indian Army personnel at the Frontier area in Copang in Uttarakhand's Harshil area to celebrate Diwali and lift their spirits. He also distributed sweets among the jawans in the area.

READ | Parliament Panel Pulls Up Twitter On Ladakh Blunder; Seeks Explanation On Geo-Tagging

CM Rawat shared a video from the Diwali celebration on Twitter with a caption in Hindi that reads, "The government is effectively taking steps for the welfare of soldiers. Celebrating the holy festival of Deepawali with the Jawans to salute our brave soldiers posted on the borders for the protection of the country day and night."

READ | Ladakh Lt. Guv Meets Nitin Gadkari; Discusses developmental Projects To Boost Economy

PM Modi appeals citizens to salute soldiers of the country

The Prime Minister through a video message on Twitter appealed to citizens of the country to light a Diya on Diwali as a salute to the soldiers guarding the nation on the borders. Apart from this, he also expressed gratitude to other frontline workers including police officials, health workers, and their families.

PM Modi said, "Friends, we must remember our brave soldiers who are guarding our borders even in this festive time, serving the country and providing security. We must celebrate Diwali only after remembering them. We must also light a lamp for these brave sons and daughters of Mother India."

READ | Ladakh Records One More COVID-related Death, 125 Fresh Cases

PM Narendra Modi also said that even though all soldiers and frontline COVID-19 workers would not be home to celebrate the festival with their families, the entire nation would pray for them. He said, 'This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a salute to the soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can't do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are so grateful to families of those on the borders."

Soon after PM Modi celebrated the festival of lights with the jawans at the Longewala Post in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

READ | HM Amit Shah Thanks Ladakh For Its 'unwavering Trust' After BJP Sweeps LAHDC Polls