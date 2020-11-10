It'll Be A Black Diwali Without Arnab, Says Smita Parikh; Condemns Arrest Of Republic AVP

Emotions ran high in the numerous protests being held in support of the Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami after his illegal arrest and harassment in police custody. A video where a youngster broke down during the protests indicated the worry that people shared over the incident. Smita Parikh, who is Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend, reacted strongly to these tears of the supporters, and also slammed the Mumbai Police witch-hunt with the arrest of Republic's Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh on Tuesday.

Smita Parikh on Republic & Arnab’s battle

Reacting to a video where a girl, in one of the protests, was crying and saying, “We won't celebrate Diwali without Arnab,” Smita Parikh wrote that the country was ‘asking an account of these tears’ and asked if the voices were reaching the important ears. Terming it as ‘Black Diwali’, she called out Arnab’s detractors for their 'evil' actions.

Smita also responded strongly to the latest instance in the Mumbai Police’s witch-hunt against Republic TV, the arrest of AVP Ghanshyam Singh. Responding to Republic's statement on it, she asked if the ‘rich and powerful’ higher-ups did not want to hear the citizens’ voice against them and if only bothered about the votes.

We are powerful we are rich don’t raise your voice against us no matter what we do remember you are indian citizens you just vote you don’t speak / hear anything right ? https://t.co/VXuXqSnfPs — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) November 10, 2020

Smita Parikh had previously called Arnab’s arrest as an ‘attack on democracy’. She was shocked by visuals of Arnab Goswami’s revelation from the police van that he was assaulted and called it as a 'blot' on the country.

Be it Sushant’s sister Shweta or friends like Ganesh Hiwarkar, the voice from ‘SSRians’ have been strong for Arnab Goswami.

Arnab Goswami moves Supreme Court

In the latest development, Arnab Goswami challenged the Bombay High Court order denying his interim bail in the Supreme Court. This was after the HC had directed him to approach the Sessions Court for his bail. He had been remanded to judicial custody till November 18 after being arrested from his residence on November 4.

