Loud Chorus Backing Arnab Goswami; Smita Parikh Horrified With Visuals Of Taloja Transfer

Celebrities across fields reacted with shock and worry as Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was moved to Taloja jail. As the journalist was taken in a police van to the Taloja jail, he sought help and pleaded with the Supreme Court for bail, while revealing shocking details of treatment meted out to him. Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend and TV pannelist Smita Parikh termed it as a ‘blot on the country’ that 'centuries will remember.'

Smita Parikh condemns treatment meted out to Arnab Goswami

Smita Parikh posted videos of the shocking visuals, and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and veteran Ghazal singer Anup Jalota, who she is close to. She wrote that Arnab was ‘illegally arrested’ and taken to Taloja jail ‘like a terrorist.’

@PMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah @anupjalota please help arnab he is pleading for help illegally arrested taken to Taloja jail - taken like a terrorist ?? This arrest after sushants murder will be black spot on our country centuries will remember this #IndiaStandsWithArnab pic.twitter.com/ZTuCpL05HD — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) November 8, 2020

In another tweet, she termed it as an ‘end of democracy’ and an end to the freedom of India. She hit out at the Maharashtra government for not being able to take criticism, and for only wanting a ‘crowd of boot lockers who will never be your well wishers.'

As leaders if you are not able to take criticism you will only get a crowd of boot lockers who will never be your well wishers ! End of democracy RIP freedom of india 🙏🏼 all the sacrifices of freedom fighters we are sorry 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/VCpY8hxLYe — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) November 8, 2020

As Major General (Retd) GD Bakshi also wrote a strong tweet seeking intervention of the courts and that Taloja jail was famous for housing terrorists, Smitaawrote to the veteran as well. She tweeted hope that he could help Arnab Goswami and that the freedom that soldiers like him had fought for seemed doubtful now as people were 'not safe' anymore.

Sir please help our #ArnabGoswamy 🙏🏼you all fight for our country’s freedom and safety inside we are not safe anymore sir he can’t be put in talooja jail 🙏🏼 https://t.co/zIWULBMomB — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) November 8, 2020

Lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, journalist Nupur Sharma, writer-columnist Ratan Sharda, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Goel, were among the others who expressed their anger over the manner of the treatment given to a senior journalist.

“I am not being allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6am and said, ‘We won’t let you speak to your lawyers.' My life is under threat,” Arnab Goswami said on his way to Taloja jail from the van. He had been at a quarantine facility in Alibaug after his illegal arrest on Wednesday.

The transfer to jail also raised eyebrows as the Bombay High Court was set to pronounce its order in the interim bail application bail plea, 30 hours later, on Monday.

