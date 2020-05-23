Jammu And Kashmir Admin To Notify 10,000 Posts For Accelerated Recruitment Of Domiciles

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday, May 22 announced that it is ready to notify 10,000 posts for accelerated recruitment of domiciles. The administration emphasised that the new recruitment drive at all levels will take place in a 'fair and just' manner.

"Jammu and Kashmir to notify over 10,000 posts for accelerated recruitment for domiciles; recruitment at all levels -- doctors, vets, Panchayat accounts assistants and Class-IV employees," said the Jammu and Kashmir administration in a press release.

In order to ensure just and fair representation in the forthcoming recruitment for Class-IV vacancies, weightage will be given to widows, destitute, divorced women, and single mothers and candidates with no prior family member in a government job, the administration stated.

To ensure that candidates from other districts do not take away posts, additional marks would be given as weightage to candidates of a district for District Cadre posts.

"Additional marks would be given as weightage to candidates of a district for District Cadre posts to ensure that candidates from other districts do not take away these posts. Similarly, for Divisional level posts, candidates of a particular Division will get preference," the administration added.

Free & Fair competition at UT level posts

However, for UT level posts, "there will be free and fair open competition" among all eligible candidates of Union Territory. "These arrangements will not impact the required reservation of seats under different quotas as per the rules notified recently," said the administration.

(With agency inputs)