J&K BJP Welcomes New Recruitment Rules, Dispensing With Oral Interviews

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of Bhartiya Janta Party on Sunday welcomed the new Special Recruitment Rules framed by the J&K government led by Lt. Governor Girish Chander Murmu.

BJP General Secretary Sunil Sharma said that the Special Recruitment Rules stands for the increased and uniform opportunity to all the deserving youngsters living in any region of J&K. "Special Recruitment Rules have opened new opportunities for the meritorious youth and intend to promote professionalism giving new opportunities to the talented youth of Jammu & Kashmir."

Sunil Sharma said that Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory is a "Single" unit and the honourable Supreme Court of India has already ruled that State/UT, instead of district should be the basic unit for the recruitment process. "The new guidelines by the J&K UT administration to do away with the system of district cadre post is a welcome step and it also stands in accordance with the wishes of the honourable Supreme Court", he added.

Candidature on the basis of merit

Sharma also said that in order to check alleged nepotism and preferential treatment in oral interview, the system Operandi of oral test has been done away with, while giving chance on the basis of written tests only which will remove or minimize any chance of corruption in the recruitment processes.

"In the Special Recruitment Rules, 10 points are reserved for the candidates from the same district while 5 marks for the candidate from the same Division giving an advantage to the local candidates of the area, but at the same time this process will enable the meritorious youngsters from any other region of the UT to prove his or her candidature on the basis of merit gained," he added.

Earlier on June 5, J&K government referred 7052 Class-IV vacancies to J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) under provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020.

As per a communiqué of GAD, Accelerated Recruitment Committee, which was constituted vide Government Order No.559-JK(GAD) of 2020 dated 14.05.2020, has identified and forwarded 7052 vacancies of Class-IV posts of nineteen (19) departments to General Administration Department for their further referral to J&K Services Selection Board under rule 4 of the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020.

