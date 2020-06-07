J&K: One More Terrorist Killed In Shopian Encounter, Toll 5; Operation Underway

In a significant development, one more militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces in Reben area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday, taking the total number of militants killed in the firefight so far to five. As per sources, the five militants were killed in the ongoing operation. However, the identity of the slain militants was yet to be ascertained.

Earlier, according to reports, a joint team of Police, Army’s 01RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Reben. As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them.The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

Terrorists Attack Police Party In Kulgam; One Civilian Injured

Earlier on June 4, Terrorists opened fire at a police party in a market in Kulgaum, Jammu and Kashmir sources reported on Thursday. No police officials have been injured in the attack, however one civilian is reported to be injured.

The attack is said to have happened in Yaripora market in Kulgam, South Kashmir. The militants were travelling in a car before they opened fire. The car has been abandoned in the market as of now and the police have called in the bomb squad to inspect the abandoned car, as per sources.

