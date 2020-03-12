J&K: Suspected Coronavirus Cases Rise To 1433; One Discharged

Jammu and Kashmir Government has announced that 1433 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases of Coronavirus have been enlisted for surveillance and, so far, only one case has tested positive in Jammu and Kashmir.

“In Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir till date, 1433 number of travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance, 1178 in Home Quarantine, 17 in Hospital Quarantine, 80 in-home surveillance, 158 completed their 28 days surveillance period. 74 samples have been sent for testing, 29 negative, 01 tested positive, 44 reports awaited (12 March, 3:00 PM),” Official statement of Government reads.

A Government Spokesperson said that one of the suspected cases with a travel history to South Korea who had previously reported high viral load during testing, has been re-tested and confirmed negative and accordingly discharged from hospital.

J&K Government Directorate of Information had also put out a tweet on public gatherings.

All darbars and public meetings to be put in abeyance till 31 March.@kansalrohit69 — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) March 12, 2020

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to close Cinema Halls in all the ten districts of Jammu division.

Financial Commissioner Health & Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo took stock of measures put in place to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir besides reviewing the facilities for patients in different hospitals of Jammu. During his visit to the Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, the FC inspected the isolation wards for Coronavirus suspects and directed the hospital authorities to follow proper guidelines with utmost care. He also directed them to make the newly-constructed Intensive Care Units, High Dependency Wards functional at the earliest.

“Command Hospital (Northern Command) has tied up with the Indian Council of Medical Research for testing of the virus under strict biosafety protocols. Outreach programs have been designed for active surveillance, contact tracing, quarantine, home isolation, counseling & health intelligence. Intensive information-education-communication campaign is being carried out in Udhampur station to sensitize Army personnel & families about COVID-19 & its prevention,” Lt Col Abhinav Navneet, PRO (Defence) Udhampur said in a statement.

