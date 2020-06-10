J&K COVID-19 Tally Reaches 4507; 1605 Travellers Tested Positive

Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday said 161 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus- 46 from Jammu division and 115 from Kashmir division have been reported thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 4507. Also, 3 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from the Kashmir division. Moreover, 165 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 27 from Jammu Division and 138 from the Kashmir Division. Of the total, 4507 positive cases in J&K 1605 have been reported as travellers while 2902 as others.

"Out of 4507 positive cases, 2785 are Active Positive, 1671 have recovered and 51 have died; 05 in Jammu division and 46 in Kashmir division. Out of 241891 test results available, 237384 samples have been tested as negative till June 10, 2020. Till date 223480 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 40954 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 32 in Hospital Quarantine, 2785 in hospital isolation and 55975 under home surveillance. Besides, 123683 persons have completed their surveillance period," the official statement read.

Kashmir Province District Wise Break Up

Bandipora has 229 positive cases (including 4 cases reported on Wednesday) and 1 death; Srinagar has 489 positive cases (including 10 cases reported on Wednesday) and 12 deaths; Anantnag district has 469 positive cases (including 7 cases reported today) and 5 deaths; Baramulla has 495 positive cases (including 8 cases reported on Wednesday) and 10 deaths; Shopian has 440 positive cases (including 37 cases reported on Wednesday) and 4 deaths; Kupwara has 375 positive cases (including 18 cases reported on Wednesday) and 3 deaths; Budgam has 211 positive cases (including 2 cases reported on Wednesday) and 2 deaths; Ganderbal has 58 positive cases; Kulgam has 566 positive cases (including 28 cases reported on Wednesday) and 7 deaths and Pulwama reported 190 positive cases (including 1 case reported on Wednesday) and 2 deaths.

Jammu Province District Wise Break Up

Jammu has 242 positive cases (including 4 cases reported on Wednesday) and 3 deaths; Udhampur has 150 positive cases (including 19 cases reported on Wednesday) and 1 death; Samba has 69 positive cases (including 6 cases reported on Wednesday); Rajouri has 57 positive cases; Kathua has 123 positive cases (including 2 cases reported on Wednesday); Kishtwar has 21 positive cases; Ramban has 172 positive cases (including 2 cases reported on Wednesday); Reasi has 23 positive cases, Poonch has 85 positive cases (including 12 cases reported on Wednesday) while Doda has 43 positive cases (including 1 case reported on Wednesday) and 1 death.

