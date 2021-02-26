J&K DGP Welcomes India-Pakistan Joint Statement But Warns 'terrorists Still Active In PoK'

After India and Pakistan released a joint statement on February 25, saying that they have held discussions regarding establishing a mechanism for hotline contact among the countries and agreed on the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC), Jammu & Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Thursday evening welcomed this decision and said that the situation at the LoC has significantly improved.

Jammu & Kashmir DGP: 'Terrorists active in launchpads in PoK'

While stating that infiltration at the LoC has come down for the first time, the J&K DGP said that in order to ensure that everything is within the law, the security grid is currently being reviewed. Calling Pakistan desperate, he said that it is still sending ready-to-use IEDs and also giving directions to terrorists to target civilians. Informing that India has been successful in foiling 99 per cent of terror attempts by Pakistan, Dilbag Singh informed that there are still 250-300 terrorists, who are active in launchpads in PoK. Target is on Raghunath Temple, Bus Stand, Railway Station and other busy places, he added.

India & Pakistan issue a joint statement

This statement by UN Secretary-General comes after India and Pakistan on Thursday released a joint statement saying that they have held discussions regarding establishing a mechanism for hotline contact among both nations. Both sides also agreed to a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) starting from February 25.

Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan also reviewed the current situation across the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors "in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere". "Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight of February 24/25," the joint statement said.

Republic has accessed precise details of the locations of 5 terror launchpads very close to the LoC.

