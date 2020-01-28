J&K Government Gears Up For Amarnath Yatra-2020; Security Top Priority

The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday held 9th High Kevel Committee Meeting at Civil Secretariat, Jammu to review the arrangements for upcoming Shri Amarnathji Yatra, 2020. The meeting was chaired by Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the preparations being made by different departments for conduct of Shri Amarnathji Yatra, 2020 and received brief from the concerned Administrative Secretaries about the status of works including improvement of critical stretches on existing tracks, establishment of transit camps, setting up of shelter sheds, provision of environment-friendly facilities for disposal of waste and steps taken to stabilize the hill slopes en route holy cave.

Amarnath Yatra was curtailed for two weeks last year

With regard to the security arrangements, the Chief Secretary asked the Police department to work in close coordination and synergy with SASB for effective regulation of Yatra at access control gates at Domel and Chandanwari. He also emphasized upon strict enforcement of the prescribed guidelines so as to allow access only to registered pilgrims and service providers. Last year, J&K State Government curtailed Amarnath Yatra two weeks ahead of its scheduled closure following reports of security forces that terrorists could target and disrupt peace in the then state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Steps finalized for timely completion of infrastructure work

Chief Secretary Subrahmanyam also reviewed track up-gradation works on Baltal and Chandanwari routes viz installation of railings, maintenance of footbridges and up-gradation of the road from Baltal to Domel. Steps were finalized for timely completion of these works and directed the concerned Secretaries to monitor the activities pertaining to their departments so that all works are executed and arrangements put in place well before the commencement of Yatra, 2020.

READ | Kashmir to get limited mobile internet access after 174 days from Jan 25

READ | J&K Government orders Corona Virus screening at airports

Issues relating to Animal Husbandry, PHE, Power, Forests, FCS & CA, Telecom connectivity, weather forecast, health and sanitation were also discussed and directions issued accordingly. Financial Commissioner, Finance, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, CEO, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), Principal Secretary, Home, Principal Secretary Transport, Principal Secretary Planning, ADGP Security, ADGP (Coordination) PHQ, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, besides other concerned Administrative Secretaries, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag and; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir and Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, attended the meeting through video-conference.

READ | J&K: Snow clad Gurez Valley locals celebrate Republic Day with Army, police personnel

READ | Jaish Commander Qari Yasir, involved in Pulwama attack, killed in Tral Encounter