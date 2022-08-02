J&K: Indian Army Performs Floatation Exercise With ICVs In Chenab River

The Indian Army, on August 2, carried out a floatation exercise using the infantry Combat Vehicles (ICV) in the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir.

Infantry Combat Vehicles are armoured vehicles which are used to carry infantry into a battle and used to provide fire support.

The floatation exercise with tanks and armoured vehicles was performed in a massive display of the Indian Army's might to respond in every situation, especially along the international border with Pakistan.

It is important to note that the Chenab river flows from the Chenab valley in Jammu and Kashmir and then crosses the international border to flow into the plains of Pakistan's Punjab.

The Indian Army exercise was performed to exploit the full combat potential of the ICVs with the aim of an assured victory, as per an official statement.

The White Knight Corps, the official Twitter account of 16 Corps of the Indian Army tweeted, "Floatation exercise by ICVs on the mighty #Chenab successfully undertaken. Full exploitation of combat potential of the ICVs was practiced with an aim of Assured and Efficient Victory." The tweet concluded with the hashtag #WeWillWin.

Floatation exercise by ICVs on the mighty #Chenab successfully undertaken.

Full exploitation of combat potential of the ICVs was practiced with an aim of Assured and Efficient Victory.#WeWillWin@adgpi@NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/gk6yhs3Dbx — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) August 2, 2022

Made in India Infantry Combat Vehicles inducted into Indian Army

Earlier in June, in a major boost to the Armed Forces, the Indian Army had inducted new Made in India Infantry Combat Vehicles into its machinery in Leh, Ladakh. As part of the indication, Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi drove the ICV. Several jawans boarded the vehicle with weapons and successfully completed the first ride in the newly inducted Army machinery.

Speaking about the new Infantry Combat Vehicles made under the Make in India initiative, Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi made positive comments on the vehicle’s capabilities. Lt General Dwivedi said, “One can easily drive the vehicle. The driver can see 1800 meters away from it. The weapon mounted on it can be controlled from inside.”

Leh | Made in India Infantry Combat Vehicles inducted into the Indian Army



One can easily drive the vehicle and the driver can see 1800 meters away from it. The weapon mounted on it can be controlled from inside: Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi pic.twitter.com/AbaJXwGb0R — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

The ICVs have been developed jointly by India's Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the TATA group. The initiative to develop indigenous vehicles for the forces gives strength to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.