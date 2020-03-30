'J&K Likely In Stage 3 Of COVID-19 Crisis': Mehbooba Mufti Urges All To Not Hide Symptoms

Incarcerated ex-Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti suggested that the union territory may have entered the community transmission stage of the deadly coronavirus as a number of confirmed cases see a sharp spike within a week.

In a tweet on Monday, Mufti, whose Twitter account is currently being handled by her daughter, asked people not to hide any symptoms, should they have any, and report it to health authorities to prevent any possible spread of COVID-19.

With growing spike of COVID cases in Kashmir we may have entered the community transmission stage. Please don’t hide symptoms because one person’s callousness can be fatal for others especially geriatric/ older population — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 30, 2020

7 fresh cases

Seven new COVID-19 cases were detected in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the Union Territory to 45. "Four more cases have been detected in Kashmir, while three new cases tested positive in the Jammu division," a senior official said. He said of the four persons who tested positive in Kashmir, two belonged to Shopian and the other two were residents of Srinagar district. "Contact-tracing of these persons has already commenced," the official added.

With this, Jammu and Kashmir now has 45 COVID-19 cases. Of these, two patients have died while two others have recovered, leaving 41 active cases.

Valley in lockdown

Markets across the valley were shut and public transport was off the roads with only pharmacies and groceries allowed to open. Educational institutions across Kashmir have been closed, while all public places including gymnasiums, parks, clubs and restaurants have been shut down more than a week before the nationwide lockdown announced by the Prime Minister.

Coronavirus in India

Over 1100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have so far been reported across India and at least 30 deaths. The Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15. All forms of travel are severely restricted except for the movement of essential goods and personnel. Worldwide cases of the pandemic have crossed the 7 lakh mark.

(PTI photo)

