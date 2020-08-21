J&K Police Calls Efforts To Circulate Video Of Recent Attack 'attempt To Glamorize Terror'

Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday described the terrorists' attempt to circulate a video of a recent attack on social media as an attempt to “glamorize terrorism.”

“By releasing video of attack, militants want to glamourize militancy. But they can’t. We replied by actions & killed 04 top commanders, Sajjad @ Haider & FT (foreign terrorist) Taimur Khan @ Abu Usman (seen in said video/attack) & Naseer @ Sad bhai & FT Ali bhai @ Danish within 72 hours (sic),” J&K police tweeted today.

The tweet came hours after recently-floated People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) terrorist outfit released the video of the Baramulla attack, on multiple social media platforms.

On August 17, hours after three security forces personnel were killed in a terror attack in the Kreeri area of Baramulla district of North Kashmir, an exchange of gunfire between the terrorists and army resulted in the killing of three terrorists and two soldiers. In the video purportedly shot by one the terrorists, wearing a body camera, shooting at the security personnel along with another attacker, apparently in Kreeri on August 17. The video has since been removed from YouTube.

Sources while wishing anonymity said that this kind of attempt is only to lure more boys towards terror ranks and to make such kind of attacks exciting for viewers.

Body blow to Lashkar

Meanwhile, J&K police chief Dilbagh Singh had termed the killing of Sajad Haider and Naseer as a “major success for security forces and a body blow to LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba).”

“Nasir was involved in the killing of six CRPF personnel besides other killings, including an Army Jawan. He was likely to carry out a big strike in north Kashmir after the killing of Sajad alias Hyder,” Singh told reporters while terming Naseer-ud-Din a sharpshooter.

As per the police records, both the slain terrorists were also involved in grenade attack at bus stand Sopore in which 19 civilians got injured.

