J&K Police Refutes Report Of Davinder Singh Being Awarded By MHA, Assures Impartial Probe

In an important development on Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir police dismissed reports that suspended Deputy Superintendent Davinder Singh had been awarded by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the past. It clarified that it was the erstwhile J&K administration that awarded him the gallantry medal on August 15, 2018, for his participation in countering a terrorist attack in Pulwama in August 2017.

Furthermore, the J&K police reiterated that the law of the land was equal for everyone. It also revealed that a special investigation team had been formed. The team would not only probe Singh’s criminal conduct in this case, but also his involvement in other criminal activities.

Read: Congress Absolves Pak Of Pulwama Attack, Jumps To Give Religious Spin On J&K DySP's Arrest

It is to clarify that

Dysp Davinder Singh is not awarded any Gallantry or Meritorious Medal by MHA as has been reported by some media outlets/persons Only gallantry medal awarded to him during his service is by the erstwhile J&K State on Independence Day 2018. — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) January 14, 2020

for his Participation in countering a Fidayeen Attack by Terrorists at District Police Lines Pulwahma on 25/26 Aug 2017 when he was posted there as DySP District Police Lines Pulwama.

Media persons are advised to avoid speculative stories not based on facts. — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) January 14, 2020

Read: Owaisi Slams Foreign Envoys Visit To Kashmir, Says 'If I Try To Go, Will Be Arrested'

A special investigation team is handling interrogation of the arrested accused officer and the terrorists which would probe his criminal conduct in the instant case and his involvement in any such criminal acts in the past. — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) January 14, 2020

Read: Mysore University Gives Damning Assessment Of On-campus Protest With 'Free Kashmir' Poster

Davinder Singh arrested

In an operation supervised by Deputy Inspector General of South Kashmir Atul Goyal on January 12, the police intercepted a car in Kulgam. As per the police, Davinder Singh was apprehended along with two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Babu and Altaf. He was allegedly ferrying the terrorists from the Shopian area. The police stated that Singh was being treated just like any other terrorist.

Read: Now, 'Aazad Kashmir' Poster Surfaces At DU's St Stephen's College During Pro-JNU Rally