J&K Police Refutes Report Of Davinder Singh Being Awarded By MHA, Assures Impartial Probe

General News

On Tuesday, the J&K police clarified that it was the erstwhile J&K state administration that awarded Davinder Singh the gallantry medal on August 15, 2018.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Davinder Singh

In an important development on Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir police dismissed reports that suspended Deputy Superintendent Davinder Singh had been awarded by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the past. It clarified that it was the erstwhile J&K administration that awarded him the gallantry medal on August 15, 2018, for his participation in countering a terrorist attack in Pulwama in August 2017. 

Furthermore, the J&K police reiterated that the law of the land was equal for everyone. It also revealed that a special investigation team had been formed. The team would not only probe Singh’s criminal conduct in this case, but also his involvement in other criminal activities. 

Davinder Singh arrested

In an operation supervised by Deputy Inspector General of South Kashmir Atul Goyal on January 12, the police intercepted a car in Kulgam. As per the police, Davinder Singh was apprehended along with two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Babu and Altaf. He was allegedly ferrying the terrorists from the Shopian area. The police stated that Singh was being treated just like any other terrorist.  

Published:
