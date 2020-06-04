J&K: Terrorists Attack Police Party In Kulgam; One Civilian Injured

Terrorists opened fire at a police party in a market in Kulgaum, Jammu and Kashmir sources reported on Thursday. No police officials have been injured in the attack, however one civilian is reported to be injured.

The attack is said to have happened in Yaripora market in Kulgam, South Kashmir. The militants were travelling in a car before they opened fire. The car has been abandoned in the market as of now and the police have called in the bomb squad to inspect the abandoned car, as per sources.

The entire market area in Yaripora has been cordoned off and a search operation for the terrorists has been launched. More details are still awaited.

