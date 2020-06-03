Killing Of Jaish Terrorist Ismail A Major Setback To Alvi Family Enterprises

In a major setback to Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit, one of their top commanders, was eliminated in an encounter with security forces in Kangan area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district today. Sources have told Republic World that elimination of Ismail alias Fauji Bhai is a major setback for Jaish-e-Mohammad as he was one of the nephews of Jaish Founder Maulana Masood Azhar.

Director-General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh disclosed to Republic World that Ismail was the one who fabricated the IED into a vehicle that exploded on 14th February, 2019 in which 40 CRPF personals attained martyrdom. “He was assigned to carry out a similar IED attack on the security forces convoy. However, with the timely intelligence inputs by the Pulwama Police and the coordination of all security agencies, the IED was detected and diffused in time and the terror attack was foiled,” he said.

READ | 'Pakistan Remains An Epicentre Of Global Terrorism': India On Explosive UN Report

'Received training in Pakistan army camp'

Sources in the Intelligence agencies say that elimination of Ismail is a major setback to the Alvi family because the entire Jaish-e-Mohammad leadership is an enterprise of Alvi family.

“Ismail was a resident of Kosar Colony in Bahawalpur in Pakistan and apart from being trained at terror training camps, he had received special training in fabricating IEDs in Pakistan Army training camp and hence the nickname Fauji Bhai was given to him,” a top source in the Intelligence agency said.

The killing of Mohd Ismail is seen as major success for security agencies in Kashmir Valley as he was an IED expert and was behind several IED attacks on the security forces across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Sources said that Ismail managed to infiltrate into Kashmir in the early 2017 and his first major attack on the security forces was the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. Ismail was the fourth close relative of Masood Azhar to have been eliminated by the security forces.

READ | Pak Terrorist Masood Azhar's Nephew Ismail Who Fabricated 2019 Pulwama Attack IED Killed

In November 2017, it was Talha Rashid; In October 2018, it was Usman Haider, Mohd Umar Farooq in March, 2019 and Mohd Ismail in today’s encounter. The sources also disclosed that the sons of Rouf Asghar (Asgar is the operation chief of Jaish-e- Mohammad), another brother of Masood Azhar are undergoing training at terror training camps and they will soon be sent to Kashmir.

While addressing the Media, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said, “The operation was based on human inputs received by SP Pulwama yesterday morning after which a strategy was drawn and operation was launched which resulted in killing of three Jaish terrorists including IED Expert Ismail from Bahawalpur in Multan. He also took part in the war in Afghanistan and escaped during an encounter in 2019 in which another top terror commander Kamran was killed.”

READ | 'Big Win': Forces Neutralise 3 Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorists, Including IED Expert Ismail

READ | 'It Was A Clean Operation': IGP Kashmir On Gun Battle Which Killed 2 Terrorists In J&K