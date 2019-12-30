J&K: NEET Aspirants Stranded Over Centre Change Confusion

Several students aspiring to attempt this year's NEET exam from J&K valley have complained that the official mail address of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) is blocked, and their requests for change of centre has not been delivered. NBE had recently advised the under-graduate and post-graduate students expressing interest in appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), to send requests for change of centre to Srinagar by December 31, as the board has now set up more centres for the candidates within the valley.

READ | New Facilitation Centre Opened In J&K’s Srinagar For NEET Aspirants

NBE mail address down

Previously the candidates of J&K had no choice but to opt for centres outside the valley as there were only a few centres in Srinagar arranged by the NBE. The board has asked the candidates to send their requests on the mail address nbeexamhelpline@gmail.com which appears to be down.

One of the NEET PG aspirants said that her request had bounced back with the server three times saying that the mail delivery address was over quota. Candidates have requested the NBE to ensure that the board's mail address is made operational, immediately since the deadline for obtaining the admit card is approaching.

The parent of a NEET candidate expressed concern about being uncertain of whether or not his daughter's centre has changed. He did not know if he should stay in the valley or travel to Jammu and find out where his child can appear for the exam.

READ | Srinagar Witnesses Coldest Night Of Season, Shivers At Minus 6.2 Degrees Celsius

Government opens new Medical colleges in J&K

In a major development to revitalize health and medical education in the Valley, the government has established new medical Colleges in Anantnag, South Kashmir. The students and professors hailed the government's initiative.

Speaking over the governments initiative, the students said that many people had to drop their medical career option as they couldn't afford to get admission in private medical institute despite scoring good in NEET exam, and establishing a government medical college in the valley has pushed their dreams one step ahead.

READ | J&K: Students Hails Government For Opening New Medical Colleges In The Valley

READ | Govt To Hold Bamboo Exhibition In Jammu To Replicate NE Model