J-K Students' Union Writes To Pokhriyal, Jamia VC, Demand Cancellation Of Online Exams

After Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Central University announced its decision to go for an online exam in Jammu and Kashmir due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the J-K students' Association in Dehradun on Friday wrote to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Vice-Chancellor of the University, Najma Akhtar, urging them to revoke their decision. The spokesperson of the association, Nasir Khuehami, condemned Jamia Millia University's arbitrary decision to conduct online exam.

Nasir Khuehami said, "It is evident that these guidelines reinforce the spirit of elitism into our education systems because the students from marginalized communities cannot afford laptops and personal computers."

READ | Zeeshan Ayyub On Loosing Work Due To His Political Stand: 'No Point Working With Cowards'

J-K students' Administration writes to Union Education Minister

J-K Students' Association spokesperson said that online mode of examination will cause depression among students. In his letter to Ramesh Pokhriyal, Kheuhami said that a majority of students in the university belonged to backward districts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and other southern states. This 'unfair' mode of exam would ruin students careers, he added.

Pointing towards the unavailability of high-speed internet connectivity, J-K students' Administration spokesperson said that internet issue in the state has hampered the process of online classes for several students. Khuehami said that due to continuous ban of 4G internet services, Kashmiri students will not be able to attend exams. "Most students hail from lower classes and have no source of income. The education sector has been the worst victim in Kashmir valley and with internet services snapped, the students have no source to attend exams in such circumstances," he added.

READ | J-K: Students Leave For Trekking Expedition To Help Promote Winter Tourism In Bhaderwah

Farooq & Mufti slam Jamia University

Earlier on Friday, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah slammed the university and said that this decision to conduct online examination for J&K students reflects the university's detachment from the ground rally because 2G speed and a frequent clampdown on the internet is common in the state. He also said that the university's order is elitist and also defeats inclusiveness.

Apart from the National Conference president, Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday also condemned Jamia University's decision to hold online exams. She said, "Jamia University’s decision to hold exams in proctored online mode which requires laptops & high-speed data for 3 hours is deeply problematic for students hailing from J&K. Request them to look for alternatives so that these bright minds don’t suffer."

READ | Farooq & Mufti Slam Jamia University; Calls University's Online Exam Decision 'elitist'

No 4G internet in Jammu & Kashmir

Unlike all other states of India, Jammu & Kashmir does not have access to 4G internet. 4G Internet services were cut off in Jammu & Kashmir last year on August 5, hours before the Centre revoked Article 370 of the Constitution, which split the state into two Union Territories. The low-speed or 2G internet service on mobile phones was restored on January 25, although outages continue to be imposed intermittently amid a complete ban on 4G network. In August, the government restarted high-speed mobile data service in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts on a “trial basis” as part of “calibrated easing of restrictions”, but all the districts of the state still don't have access to high-speed internet.

READ | SC Rejects Plea Of Delhi Police Challenging Bail Granted To Man In Riots Case