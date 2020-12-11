Farooq & Mufti Slam Jamia University; Calls University's Online Exam Decision 'elitist'

After Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Central University announced its decision to go for an online exam in Jammu and Kashmir due to the COVID-19 pandemic, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Friday slammed the university. Farooq Abdullah said that this decision to conduct online examination for J&K students reflects the university's detachment from the ground rally because 2G speed and a frequent clampdown on the internet is common in the state. He also said that the university's order is elitist and also defeats inclusiveness.

Farooq Abdullah said, "Decision to go for the online exam in J&K reflects JMI's detachment from the ground reality here, where 2G speech and a frequent clampdown on the internet is a norm. The order is elitist, defeats inclusiveness that JMI stood for the past 100 years. Revisit now."

J&K leaders slam Jamia University for conducting online exams

Jamia University’s decision to hold exams in proctored online mode which requires laptops & high speed data for 3 hours is deeply problematic for students hailing from J&K.Request them to look for alternatives so that these bright minds don’t suffer. @jmiu_official @DrRPNishank — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 11, 2020

Apart from the National Conference president, Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday condemned Jamia University's decision to hold online exams. She said, "Jamia University’s decision to hold exams in proctored online mode which requires laptops & high-speed data for 3 hours is deeply problematic for students hailing from J&K. Request them to look for alternatives so that these bright minds don’t suffer."

No 4G internet in Jammu & Kashmir

Unlike all other states of India, Jammu & Kashmir does not have access to 4G internet. 4G Internet services were cut off in Jammu & Kashmir last year on August 5, hours before the Centre revoked Article 370 of the Constitution, which split the state into two Union Territories. The low-speed or 2G internet service on mobile phones was restored on January 25, although outages continue to be imposed intermittently amid a complete ban on 4G network. In August, the government restarted high-speed mobile data service in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts on a “trial basis” as part of “calibrated easing of restrictions”, but all the districts of the state still don't have access to high-speed internet.

